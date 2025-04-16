Google Drops Local Domains: Here’s What It Means for You

Google has formally announced that it will shortly start redirecting all its regional search domains to a single global domain, i.e., google.com.

“When you’re searching on Google, we aim to provide the most useful information, and many times that includes providing locally relevant search results” the blog reads.

This simply means that users who used to access country-specific domains such as Google. in for India, google.co.uk for the UK, or google.com.br for Brazil will now automatically be redirected to the global domain, irrespective of the URL they enter.

The change was first spotted by 9to5 Google, according to which the shift is planned to simplify user experience without hindering search relevance or quality. Users will notice Google.com appearing in their browser address bar instead of a cctld-based country-code top-level domain.

No Impact on Local Search Results

Even though the domain will be different, Google has assured that local search will not be impacted. Google has been returning search results based on a user's actual location since 2017 rather than depending on the cctld utilised.

“Because of this improvement, country-level domains are no longer necessary. So we’ll begin redirecting traffic from these ccTLDs to google.com to streamline people’s experience on Search,” the blog mentioned.

What It Means For Users

This implies that whether you're in India or the US, Google automatically modifies search results based on your location. The rollout is anticipated to come gradually for all regions in the next few months.

“It’s important to note that while this update will change what people see in their browser address bar, it won’t affect the way Search works, nor will it change how we handle obligations under national laws,” the blog informed.

Google Gemini AI Now in Google Photos

In another development, Google is bringing its Gemini AI assistant to Google Photos for Android phones. This new capability enables users to search their picture gallery with natural language queries. For instance, you can enter "show me pictures of sunset selfies," and the app fetches appropriate results instantly.