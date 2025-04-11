Google Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Android, Pixel Group: Report

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has reportedly laid off several hundred employees from its Platforms and Devices unit, which includes teams working on Android, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser, according to a source familiar with the development, as reported by Reuters.

The move follows a voluntary separation program initiated in January 2025, offered to employees within the same unit. These workforce reductions are part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at increasing efficiency after Google merged its platforms and devices teams last year.

A company spokesperson confirmed the job cuts, stating that the company is working to operate in a "more agile and effective" manner. "This included some staff reductions beyond the voluntary exits earlier this year," the spokesperson said.

While Google has yet to issue an official public statement, it has previously downsized other departments, including a limited reduction in its cloud business in February 2025.

These latest layoffs reflect a continued trend within the company to optimise its core product teams, focusing resources on priority areas.

This isn’t the first major downsizing at Google—in January 2023, the company cut 12,000 jobs, about 6 per cent of its global workforce, as part of its first major workforce reduction since its founding.