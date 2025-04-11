sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Google Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Android, Pixel Group: Report

Updated April 11th 2025, 12:25 IST

Google Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Android, Pixel Group: Report

Google lays off hundreds from Android, Pixel, and Chrome teams amid ongoing restructuring, following earlier voluntary exits offered in January 2025.

Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Follow: Google News Icon
Google Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Android, Pixel Group: Report
Google Lays Off Hundreds Of Employees In Android, Pixel Group: Report | Image: Wikipedia

New Delhi: Tech giant Google has reportedly laid off several hundred employees from its Platforms and Devices unit, which includes teams working on Android, Pixel smartphones, and the Chrome browser, according to a source familiar with the development, as reported by Reuters.

The move follows a voluntary separation program initiated in January 2025, offered to employees within the same unit. These workforce reductions are part of a broader restructuring effort aimed at increasing efficiency after Google merged its platforms and devices teams last year.

Also read | iPhone 16 Pro vs Google Pixel 9 Pro: How Do They Compare?

A company spokesperson confirmed the job cuts, stating that the company is working to operate in a "more agile and effective" manner. "This included some staff reductions beyond the voluntary exits earlier this year," the spokesperson said.

While Google has yet to issue an official public statement, it has previously downsized other departments, including a limited reduction in its cloud business in February 2025.

Also read | Apple, Amazon, Google: FAANG Stocks Crash, Is It A Good Time To Buy US Stocks?

These latest layoffs reflect a continued trend within the company to optimise its core product teams, focusing resources on priority areas.

This isn’t the first major downsizing at Google—in January 2023, the company cut 12,000 jobs, about 6 per cent of its global workforce, as part of its first major workforce reduction since its founding.

The current job cuts reinforce the company's efforts to streamline operations and adapt to evolving business needs in the tech sector.

Published April 11th 2025, 12:16 IST