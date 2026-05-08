Google Exploring Investments In Drone Production In India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday said that Google is exploring investments in India in areas such as AI infrastructure and the manufacturing of servers and drones, signalling the tech giant's expanding interest in the country's technology ecosystem.

"Google is exploring investments in India across AI infrastructure and the manufacturing of servers and drones," Vaishnaw said in a post on X.

The minister's remarks come weeks after Google announced a USD 15 billion investment plan in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam to establish what it described as a "gigawatt-scale AI ecosystem".

Last month, Google broke ground on its India AI Hub project in Visakhapatnam in partnership with AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel. The company said the project was part of its “largest investment in India's digital future to date.”

The project includes "India's first gigawatt-scale AI hub comprising three data centre campuses," the company had said.

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Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony on April 28, Vaishnaw had said, “India is poised to emerge as major trusted value chain and supply chain partner to the world in electronic manufacturing, driven by strong policy support and visionary leadership.”

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Electronics & IT after the event, the USD 15 billion project will include a “1 GW hyperscale AI data centre in Visakhapatnam.”

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The statement said the Andhra Pradesh government had allocated around 600 acres of land in Turluvada, Rambilli and Adavivaram areas for the project.

At the event, Vaishnaw highlighted India's growing electronics manufacturing capabilities and urged global technology companies to expand local production.

"The Minister emphasized that India is becoming a trusted partner in semiconductor and electronics production and called upon global technology companies, including Google, to manufacture their servers, GPUs and chips within the country," the statement noted.

Describing the Visakhapatnam project as transformative, the minister had said the city would evolve into "AI Patnam (AI City)" through global investments and advanced digital infrastructure.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian had earlier described the development as "an inflexion point for the country's AI-native future," adding,

“Together we are laying the foundation for Viksit Bharat, and opening new doors for economic opportunity nationwide.”

Google Cloud Global Infrastructure Vice President Bikash Koley had also said that the AI Hub would “serve as a foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047 and play a critical role in India's digital transformation and global AI economy.”