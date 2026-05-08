RBI Repatriates 104 Tonnes of Gold from London to Domestic Vaults in FY26

India is physically reclaiming its wealth. For the third consecutive year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has executed a high-security "gold lift," shifting billions of dollars worth of bullion from the Bank of England to vaults within Indian borders.

As of March 2026, India’s total gold holdings stand at 880.52 metric tonnes. Of this, 680.05 tonnes are now stored domestically, primarily in high-security facilities in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Why Move it Now?

While the Bank of England has been India's primary storehouse for decades, the geopolitical landscape has shifted. The 2022 freezing of Russia's foreign reserves by Western powers served as a catalyst for central banks worldwide to rethink "offshore" storage.

By moving gold to Indian soil, the RBI is ensuring its most critical safe-haven asset is beyond the reach of external jurisdictions. This "de-risking" strategy ensures that India maintains absolute control over its reserves during potential global financial or political "black swan" events.

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The move carries immense historical weight. In 1991, during a severe Balance of Payments crisis, India famously airlifted gold to London to secure a $400 million loan to avoid default.

Thirty-five years later, the reverse airlift signifies a complete economic turnaround. With robust forex reserves and a growing GDP, the repatriation of over 168 tonnes in FY26 alone serves as a signal of India’s fiscal maturity and rising economic autonomy.

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Economics of Custody

The move addresses operational costs, as well. Storing gold at the Bank of England incurs significant custody fees.

Cost Efficiency: Repatriation eliminates ongoing storage rent paid to foreign central banks.

Asset Weightage: Gold now constitutes 16.7% of India’s total forex reserves, a sharp increase from 13.9% just six months ago, driven by both fresh purchases and rising global bullion prices.

Moving approximately $8.2 billion worth of gold required a secretive, multi-agency operation.

High-security transport aircraft were used for the transfer.

The Central Government provided specific customs duty exemptions for the repatriated gold, though integrated GST was applied.