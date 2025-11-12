Google Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Secret Data Tracking via Gemini AI

Google has been accused in a lawsuit of using its Gemini AI assistant to unlawfully track the private communications of users across Gmail, instant messaging, and videoconferencing platforms, according to an exclusive report by Bloomberg.



According to the complaint filed late Tuesday in a federal court in San Jose, California, the Alphabet Inc. unit “secretly” activated Gemini across Gmail, Chat, and Meet in October, allowing the AI program to collect private data “without users’ knowledge or consent.”

Previously, users had the option to manually enable the artificial intelligence features on these applications.



While Google allows users to turn off Gemini, the lawsuit claims the process requires navigating through multiple privacy settings. Unless users take that step, Gemini allegedly continues to “access and exploit the entire recorded history of users’ private communications, including every email and attachment sent and received in their Gmail accounts.”

The suit alleges that Google’s actions violate the California Invasion of Privacy Act, a 1967 law that prohibits surreptitious wiretapping and recording of confidential communications without the consent of all parties involved.



The lawsuit adds to a growing series of privacy-related challenges faced by major tech firms as artificial intelligence tools become more deeply embedded in consumer products. Earlier this year, Google faced criticism from digital rights groups for how its AI models train on user data. Regulators in the EU and the US have also begun examining how AI-enabled assistants handle personal and behavioral information.

Experts note that the case could set an important precedent in defining how far technology companies can go in integrating AI within existing services without explicit user approval. The outcome may influence future privacy frameworks and AI governance standards globally.