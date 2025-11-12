Google Says Your Data Stays Private, Even From Them, with New Private AI Compute | Image: Google

New Delhi: Google has announced a major step forward in AI privacy with the launch of Private AI Compute. This cloud-based processing system promises to keep user data completely private, even from Google itself. The technology enables devices to harness the full capabilities of Google’s Gemini AI models hosted in the cloud, while maintaining the same privacy protections typically associated with on-device processing.

Private AI Compute works by creating a sealed, hardware-secured environment in the cloud. When a user’s device sends data for processing, it undergoes remote attestation and encryption to ensure that the data is handled only within this protected space. According to Google, this means personal information is never exposed, stored, or used to train models, offering a level of privacy that’s unprecedented for cloud-based AI.

The system is already being used in apps like Magic Cue and Recorder on the Pixel 10. Magic Cue now delivers more timely and context-aware suggestions, while Recorder can summarise transcriptions in more languages than before.

This announcement follows a broader industry trend toward privacy-preserving AI. Apple recently introduced Private Cloud Compute as part of its iOS 18 update, which similarly routes sensitive Siri and device data through secure cloud environments. Meta has also been exploring federated learning and on-device processing for its AI assistants, aiming to reduce reliance on centralised data collection.

Google’s move signals a growing shift in how tech companies balance AI performance with user privacy. By combining cloud-scale intelligence with strict data protections, Private AI Compute could pave the way for more personalised and secure AI experiences across devices.