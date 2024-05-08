Advertisement

Google’s digital wallet: Google unveiled a new digital wallet tailored for Android users in India, providing a secure platform to store cards, tickets, passes, keys, and IDs, according to a company official on Wednesday, as reported by the news agency PTI.

Dubbed "Google Wallet," the application is available for download on the Play Store, enabling users to securely store various cards, including debit cards, credit cards, loyalty cards, and gift cards, among other items.

Unlike the Google Pay app, which focusses on managing finances, Google Wallet serves specific non-payment purposes, clarified the Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google.

He emphasised that Google Pay will remain the primary payments app, reaffirming its continued presence alongside the new offering.

(with PTI inputs)