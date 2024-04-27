Advertisement

Google's data centre expansion: Google has announced plans to inject a hefty $3 billion into establishing a data centre hub in Indiana while simultaneously amplifying its presence in Virginia. This move aligns with the surging demand for cloud computing, driven by the burgeoning applications of artificial intelligence. In response to this trend, major players in the tech arena are ramping up their data centre capabilities.

Cloud computing growth

Amazon.com's cloud computing division, Amazon Web Services, recently pledged a colossal $11 billion investment in new data centres in Indiana, promising to generate 1,000 job opportunities.

Google's investment will see $2 billion allocated to construct the Indiana campus situated in Fort Wayne, with an additional $1 billion earmarked for the expansion of three existing data centre hubs in Virginia.

In a bid to nurture talent in the field of artificial intelligence, Google has also announced the establishment of a $75 million Google AI Opportunity Fund. This initiative aims to equip Americans with the necessary skills to thrive in the field of AI.

