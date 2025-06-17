Google Top Executive Reveals 3 Must-Do Tips To Stay Safe Online - Have You Enabled These Yet

In a world where cyber threats are rising by each passing day, a top Google executive has shared three easy steps every internet user should follow to stay safe online: use strong passwords, turn on two-factor authentication (2FA), and keep your software updated, reported an exclusive report by ANI.

According to Heather Adkins, vice president of security engineering at Google, these basic habits, can make a big difference in protecting one's personal data from hackers and scammers.

According to her, the first rule is to always use “strong and unique passwords, which should not be repeated across websites.

"Don't use your birth date. Don't use password as your password, and when offered the opportunity, please turn two-factor authentication on that account. Update software. Your mobile phone provider or your computer provider will provide security updates that will keep you safe online," she told ANI, on the sidelines of the event where Google unveiled a safety charter for India's AI-led transformation.

Adkins further added that the second step is to enable “two-factor” authentication. According to her, this adds an “extra layer” of security by asking for a second code (like an OTP or prompt on your phone) someone enters his or her password.

"If something doesn't look quite right, ask your friend, did you really send me that? Did you send me that link? Are you trying to get me to download software? Just be a little bit heightened awareness on the internet," added Adkins