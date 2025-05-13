Notice Anything New? Google Updates Iconic ‘G’ Logo for the First Time in 10 Years

Google changes its ‘G’ logo for the first time in 10 years | Image: Google

Did you search something on Google today? Did you notice any changes? Google has updated its iconic ‘G’ logo for the first time in almost a decade. The new design replaces the solid red, yellow, green, and blue color blocks with a gradient effect, giving it a smoother and more modern appearance.

The updated design is currently rolling out to iOS users via the Google Search app and is also appearing on some Android devices through the Google app beta version 16.18, according to a report by 9to5Google. While the visual change is subtle, especially at smaller sizes, it represents a broader shift in Google’s design language one that aligns with its increasing focus on artificial intelligence (AI).

What’s New in the Logo?

The redesigned ‘G’ logo features a fluid gradient transition between Google’s four traditional colors, replacing the flat, block-style appearance used over the past decade. This update gives the logo a softer and more dynamic look, designed to work better across modern screens and digital platforms. Though not drastically different at first glance, the new design reflects Google’s evolving identity in the AI era.

New 'G' Logo Reflects Google’s Focus on AI

Google’s updated ‘G’ logo is more than just a design change it shows the company’s growing focus on artificial intelligence. The new look lines up with the branding of Google Gemini, its AI-powered assistant, which already uses a soft blue-to-purple gradient. This change helps make Google’s visual style feel more modern and consistent with its AI direction.

Can You See the New Google 'G' Logo on Android?

As of now, At the moment, the updated Google 'G' logo featuring a smoother gradient design is visible primarily on Pixel smartphones and select iOS devices.

On most other platforms, including non-Pixel Android phones and desktop browsers, the older version of the logo is still in use.

While Google hasn’t announced an official rollout timeline yet, the refreshed logo is expected to expand across more devices in the coming weeks. Keep an eye out for the update on your device.

No Changes to Other Logos —Yet

Google’s full name logo (the colorful “Google” wordmark) hasn’t changed, and there’s no official news about updates to other app logos like Chrome, Gmail, or Maps. But since Google is clearly shifting toward a more AI-focused design style, it’s possible these logos may also get updates in the future.