Advertisement

Government hosts summit: India's Ministry of Mines, alongside the Shakti Sustainable Energy Foundation, the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water, and the Indian Institute of Sustainable Development, is convening a two-day "Critical Minerals Summit: Enhancing Beneficiation and Processing Capabilities" from April 29 to 30.

The summit aims to foster collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation in the critical mineral beneficiation and processing sector. With a diverse mix of stakeholders, including industry leaders, startups, government officials, scientists, academics, and policy experts, the event seeks to address key issues such as mineral auction progress, policy incentives, and environmentally sustainable solutions.

Advertisement

Crucially, the summit endeavours to equip government and industry stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and tools to accelerate the domestic production of critical raw materials (CRMs), essential for India's economic growth and sustainability objectives.

Technical sessions at the summit will focus on eight key minerals, including glauconite, lithium (rare earth elements), chromium, platinum group, graphite, tungsten associated with graphite, rare earths, and vanadium associated with graphite. These sessions will provide platforms for business collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Advertisement

Set against the backdrop of India's rapid economic expansion and ambitious clean energy goals, the summit underscores the urgent need to secure a domestic supply of critical raw materials. These materials are vital for various technologies, including renewable energy systems and electric vehicles, which are critical for India's sustainable development trajectory.

(with PTI inputs)