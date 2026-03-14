Govt Cuts IPO Float Requirement for Large Firms; Jio, NSE Listings Get Boost

In a move aimed at enabling some of India’s largest companies to tap the equity markets, the government has amended the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, easing the minimum public shareholding requirements for mega initial public offerings.

The changes, notified by the Ministry of Finance following recommendations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India, introduce a tiered IPO structure based on company valuation. The move is expected to facilitate potential listings of companies such as Reliance Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange.

The reforms aim to address a long-standing challenge in India’s capital markets: how to list extremely large companies without triggering liquidity shocks caused by massive equity offerings.

New IPO Float Rules

Under the revised framework, companies with post-issue market valuations exceeding ₹5 lakh crore (about $57 billion) will now be allowed to list with an initial public float of just 2.5%. However, these firms must gradually increase public shareholding over time, reaching 15% within five years and the mandatory 25% within ten years.

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For companies valued between ₹1 lakh crore and ₹5 lakh crore, the minimum public float requirement has been set at 2.75%, with a five-year window to reach the 25% public shareholding threshold.

Companies with valuations ranging from ₹50,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore will be required to float 8% of their equity at the time of listing, while also being given five years to reach the 25% public shareholding norm.

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For smaller companies with valuations up to ₹1,600 crore, the standard rule continues to apply—a 25% public float at the time of listing.

The tiered structure shows regulators’ attempt to balance market access for large corporations with the need to maintain adequate liquidity and investor participation.

Why the Change Was Needed

Mega IPOs often require companies to sell large volumes of shares in the market, which can absorb significant liquidity from institutional and retail investors.

In cases where the valuation runs into hundreds of billions of dollars, even a modest public float can translate into extremely large share offerings. Regulators have long been concerned that such offerings could temporarily drain capital from other listed companies or create volatility in the broader market.

The new framework allows companies to enter the market with a smaller offering and gradually expand their public shareholding, creating what policymakers describe as a “glide path” toward the 25% rule.

Jio Platforms IPO Likely Biggest Beneficiary

The rule change is widely seen as a major enabling factor for the anticipated IPO of Reliance Jio Platforms, the telecom and digital services arm of Reliance Industries led by Mukesh Ambani.Jio Platforms is estimated to be valued between $130 billion and $170 billion, making it one of the largest technology companies in Asia.

Under earlier public float requirements, even a 5% or 10% IPO dilution could have resulted in an offering worth tens of billions of dollars, potentially overwhelming the Indian capital market.With the new 2.5% float rule, Jio could raise roughly $3–4 billion in its debut offering, allowing the listing to proceed without destabilising market liquidity. The company’s IPO is widely expected in the first half of 2026, following signals from the company’s leadership during recent shareholder meetings.

NSE Listing Back on Track

The regulatory changes could also accelerate the long-delayed listing of the National Stock Exchange, which operates India’s largest equity derivatives market. The exchange has been attempting to go public for several years but faced delays due to regulatory scrutiny and legal proceedings linked to the co-location case.