Govt Issues "No Panic" LPG Assurance; Says Production Up By 30% to Prevent Dry-Outs

The Government of India has issued a strong assurance that the country’s supply of cooking gas remains stable despite ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia that have raised concerns over global energy shipments.

At a PIB briefing today, officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the situation is being closely monitored and that there is no need for consumers to panic or rush to book LPG cylinders. The assurance comes amid growing concerns about the potential impact of disruptions near the Strait of Hormuz, through which a large portion of global energy shipments pass.

LPG Production Increased

Government officials said steps have been taken to boost domestic production in order to maintain stable supply across the country. Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said, “Domestic production of LPG has increased by 30 per cent.”

She also emphasised that the government is actively monitoring distribution channels to ensure uninterrupted supplies to households and essential institutions.

Officials also highlighted that India’s refining infrastructure is functioning at full capacity, ensuring adequate availability of key petroleum products. “As far as crude oil is concerned, we possess a refining capacity of 258 million metric tons. We are self-sufficient in the production of petrol and diesel; consequently, there is no need to import these fuels into India. All our refineries are currently operating at 100% capacity or higher,” Sharma said.

She added that refineries currently hold sufficient inventories of crude oil and that supply chains for petroleum products remain stable.

Govt Appeals to Avoid Panic Buying

While acknowledging that developments in West Asia are being closely watched, there has been no disruption to LPG supply across the country.

“It is a small matter of concern but despite that no dry out has been reported. Do not believe in rumours or indulge in panic buying,” Sharma said. She further noted that none of the country’s approximately 25,000 LPG distributors have reported a supply dry-out so far.

“Petrol and diesel are available in adequate quantities at all petrol pumps. Regarding LPG, I would like to state that this remains a matter of concern for us. Nevertheless, despite this situation, no dry out has been reported at any of our 25,000 distributors.”

Authorities have also warned that strict action will be taken against hoarding or black marketing of LPG cylinders, with enforcement agencies monitoring the distribution network.

Govt Suggests Alternate Gas Options for Commercial Users

Some commercial establishments dependent on LPG may face operational challenges and are encouraged to explore alternate fuel options. Sharma added, “Furthermore, regarding commercial consumers in our major urban cities and centers, many of whom are currently facing difficulties due to their reliance on LPG supplies, the Government of India is making every effort to address their concerns. We appeal to all such commercial consumers to contact their local CGD network provider or their designated dealer to obtain a PNG connection.”