IndiGo Hikes Fuel Surcharge On Airfares To Up To Rs 10,000 From April 2; Ticket Prices Set To Rise

New Delhi: IndiGo on Wednesday announced that it will hike fuel surcharge on airfares to up to Rs 10,000 from April 2, thereby increasing the prices of tickets. The new charges are set to range from Rs 275 to Rs 10,000 depending on the route and distance of the travel.

The surcharges will be applied both on domestic and international flights. This comes hours after the government revised the aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price and decides to cap ATF hikes at 25% for domestic flights.

Here is the fuel charges that will be levied on domestic flight tickets as per the distance of the route:

0 to 500 kms- Rs 275

501 to 1000 kms- Rs 400

1001 to 1500 kms- Rs 600

1501 to 2000 kms- Rs 800

Above 2000 kms- Rs 900

Meanwhile, all international bookings made from April 2 will include the following revised fuel charges:

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Indian Subcontinent

Up to 500 kms- Rs 900

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Above 500 kms- Rs 2500

GCC & Middle East

Up to 2000 kms- Rs 3000

Above 2000 kms- Rs 5000

Southeast Asia & China

Up to 2000 kms- Rs 3500

Above 2000 kms- Rs 5000

Africa

Rs 5000

Greece & Turkey

Rs 7500

UK & Europe (Other than Greece & Turkey)

Rs 10,000

IndiGo had already been levying fuel surcharges ranging from Rs 425 to Rs 2,300 on domestic and international flight tickets from March 14 amid the escalating Middle East war between Israel-US and Iran.

‘We Regret The Inconvenience’: IndiGo

In an official statement, the airline said that regrets the inconvenience resulting from this fuel charge and reiterated that the measure has been driven by a sudden and substantial change in the operating environment. The airline added, “IndiGo will continue to monitor the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate. IndiGo remains committed to giving wings to the nation by offering affordable, convenient and consistent travel to customers.”