Grok AI To Be Integrated In Tesla Vehicles Next Week: Elon Musk

Grok-Tesla Integration: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday informed about the integration of Grok AI into its electric vehicles "at the latest" by next week via X. The shared through Musk led microblogging platform sets a clear timeline for infusing AI system in the Tesla's fleet of EVs.

This decision comes a day posy unveiling Grok 4, a highly advanced language model.

The voice-based AI assistant is expected to provide aid to Tesla owners by improving in-ca interaction via natural language processing and real-time responses. However, the AI tool finds itself in hot soup over offensive content X users alleged it was spreading over the Musk-owned social media platform.

Grok's official X account earlier this week had to delete posts after complaints from users and the Anti-Defamation League. The posts in question were said to contain antisemitic language and troubling references to Adolf Hitler, raising fresh concerns about the moderation and reliability of generative AI tools.

Grok’s official account on X acknowledged the recent controversy surrounding its AI-generated content, and said it was “aware of the recent posts” and is “actively working to remove inappropriate material.

Following which, xAI, the company behind Grok, said it has since implemented measures to block hate speech before it is published by the chatbot on X. The company further said, “xAI is committed to building a truth-focused AI, and thanks to the feedback from millions of users on X, we are able to quickly detect and refine areas where the model’s training needs improvement.”

The uproar began earlier this week when posts made by Grok suggested that Adolf Hitler would be the most suitable figure to address so-called anti-white sentiment.