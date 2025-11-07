Groww IPO: Check GMP, Subscription Status, Allotment Date and Market Buzz

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, better known as Groww, opened for subscription on November 4, 2025, and will remain open until November 7, 2025. The Bengaluru-based fintech unicorn, founded in 2017, is looking to raise ₹6,632.30 crore through a mix of fresh issue and offer for sale (OFS).



The issue comprises a fresh issue of 10.60 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,060 crore, and an OFS of 55.72 crore shares valued at ₹5,572.30 crore, according to the company’s prospectus.



Groww IPO Subscription Status: Retail Investors Lead the Way

After two days of bidding, the public issue was subscribed 1.64 times, according to market tracker data. The retail portion witnessed strong enthusiasm, being booked 5.02 times, while the Non-Institutional Investor (NII) segment was subscribed 2.26 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion, however, saw a tepid response at 0.20 times.



Groww IPO GMP Today

As per market tracker websites, Groww’s IPO grey market premium (GMP) stood at ₹10.5 per share on November 7, 2025, 9:02 AM. With the upper price band fixed at ₹100, the expected listing price is around ₹110.5, indicating a 10.5% premium over the issue price.



Groww IPO Price Band, Allotment, and Listing Details

Groww has set its price band between ₹95 and ₹100 per share. The allotment for the issue is expected to be finalized on November 10, and the stock is likely to debut on the NSE and

BSE on November 12, 2025.



Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.



About Groww

Founded in 2017, Groww operates as a direct-to-customer investment platform, offering access to multiple financial products including mutual funds, stocks, F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and U.S. stocks. Its mobile app remains one of the most downloaded fintech apps among retail investors in India.

With India’s growing appetite for retail investing, Groww’s IPO is seen as a key test for investor confidence in the country’s fintech sector amid volatile markets.



Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are purely informational, and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds.

