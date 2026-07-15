Fintech Leader Groww Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Results; Net Profit Surges 94% To Rs 735 Crore

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of wealthtech platform Groww, reported an outstanding set of numbers for the first quarter of financial year 2027 (Q1 FY27). Supported by strong market momentum and high transaction volumes across its core offerings, the firm’s net profit nearly doubled on a year-on-year basis.

The platform’s net profit after tax (PAT) rose 94.3% YoY to Rs 735 crore, up from the corresponding quarter last year, driven heavily by expanding operating leverage across all primary business divisions.

Revenue Scales Historic Highs

According to the company's financial statements, Groww’s consolidated revenue from operations for the June quarter rose 66% to Rs 1,501 crore, compared to Rs 904 crore in the year-ago period. An expanding operating leverage model allowed the company to keep cost buckets optimized, translating directly to an expansion of 7.6 percentage points in its PAT margin, which now stands at a strong 47.5%.

"As a tech-driven organization, we believe that the operating leverage from economies of scale will continue to play out as we grow," Groww said in its official shareholder letter.

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SIP Inflows and Direct Mutual Fund Expansion

While retail participation in equities moderated across regions, Groww continued to expand its market-leading footprint. In the mutual fund space, the company maintained its status as India's largest distribution platform for direct mutual funds.

Direct MF AUM: Reached Rs 1.9 lakh crore.

SIP Inflows: Grew 32% YoY to Rs 29.78 billion, significantly outpacing the industry’s average growth rate of 16%.

Total Transacting Users: Scaled up to 22.5 million.

The company experienced strong traction in commodity derivatives, commanding a 28.6% retail market share in notional Average Daily Turnover (ADTO).

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The consumer credit vertical, led by its "Loans Against Securities" (LAS) product, contributed significantly to the capital flow, accounting for over one-third of the total on-book disbursements through its NBFC subsidiary, Groww Creditserv.

They also announced that it has received regulatory nods from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for a joint partnership, securing a strategic investment from global heavyweight State Street Global Advisors into Groww AMC.