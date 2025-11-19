Groww Share Price Nosedives 10% To Hit Lower Circuit After Surging 94% - Here's Why

Shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent of online stock broking firm Groww, hit the 10 percent lower circuit on Wednesday, marking the first decline in the stock’s six-session trading history since its market debut on November 12.

Earlier, the stock exchanges had reduced the circuit limit to 10 percent from 20 percent. On Tuesday, over 46 crore shares of Groww exchanged hands of which, only 8.24 crore were marked for delivery.

The shares of the investment platform had listed at 12%.premium to the IPO price of Rs 100, closing at Rs 112 per share.

The stock began trading at Rs 114 on the BSE, up 14 percent from the issue price, after Groww's Rs 95–100 price band public offer.

Earlier, the company’s market capitalisation crossed Rs 1.17 lakh crore, overtaking BSE Ltd and surpassing several Nifty constituents such as Tata Consumer Products, Max Healthcare Institute, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories.

In Wednesday’s session, the stock dropped to Rs 169.89 on the NSE after hitting the lower circuit, with the company's market capitalization dropping to Rs 1.04 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, NSE data on Tuesday showed over 30 lakh shares of Billionbrains Garage Ventures entered the auction window.