GRSE Shares Surge 5% After Inking MoU's With Carsten Rehder & Aries Marine

GRSE Shre Price: The shares of India's top naval ship manufacturer Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) jumped as much as 5 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high on June 5, 2025, after this defence sector public sector undertaking (PSU) announced new global partnerships to expand its reach beyond the military vertical.

In a Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex exchange filing, GRSE informed that it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hamburg-based Carsten Rehder for the potential construction of four multi-purpose cargo vessels.

The final contract is expected to be signed by August 31. These 7,500 DWT (deadweight tonnage) vessels will be in addition to the eight currently under construction at GRSE’s Kolkata facility., as per the exchange filing.

The new ships will come equipped with hybrid propulsion systems and adhere to the latest cybersecurity protocols, signalling a push by GRSE to align itself with the existing global standards in commercial shipbuilding.

This is an attempt by India's top shipyard to diversify beyond defence shipbuilding. The Kolkata-headquartered firm has signed several memoranda of intent and understanding with international partners in the last few months, underscoring its ambition to tap into the commercial and offshore vessel segments.

In another significant tie-up, GRSE has signed an MoU with Aries Marine, a UAE-based marine and engineering services provider, to utilise the maritime industry unit's execute construction and platform designs at its yards in India, signalling an expansion effort the global offshore vertical.

Multibagger stock: GRSE provides 2,100% return in last 5 years

GRSE has proven its metal as multibagger stock by providing 2,100 per cent return in the past five years, The stock year to date has jumped over 100 per cent.