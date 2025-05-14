GRSE Share Price Today: Profit Doubles, Stock Jumps 16%—Here’s What Sparked It

GRSE Share Price: The shares of India's leading defence shipyard Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd. (GRSE) soared 16 per cent higher to its intraday high of Rs 2,259.85 apiece after the ship exporter posted a solid quarter ended March, 2025 earnings.

The Kolkata-headquartered firm's net profit for the aforementioned quarter more than doubled on year, as a direct result of a 62 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue for the period.

The builder of commercial, and naval vessel's earnings were aided by the dip in cost of products bought for resale, and inventory linked gains in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year, meanwhile, the growth trajectory was completely offset by a sharp rise in input costs for the firm. The input costs for this period rose 124 per cent on year.

In yet another move that buoyed investor sentiments, the board of GRSE proposed a final dividend of Rs 4.9 per share for the financial year 2025. This recommendation is subject to approval by the shareholders at the next AGM. If approved, the dividend will get dispersed to eligible shareholders within 30 days of the AGM. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 8.95 per share paid for FY25.

The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also doubled on year to Rs 335 crore in the first quarter of 2025. For FY25, Garden Reach’s EBITDA registered a 42 per cent growth over the previous year’s figure.

For the complete fiscal year, the company has recorded an over 41 per cent on-year growth in revenue, while a 48 per cent rise in net for the period. Its net profit margin also improved 45 basis points in FY25 to 10.39 per cent.

Cmde Hari PR, IN (Retd), Chairman and MD of Garden Reach mentioned, “With our strong order book, production maturity of the ongoing projects and order visibility including in the commercial shipbuilding segment, I am confident of even better performance during the current financial year.”