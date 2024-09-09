sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:29 IST, September 9th 2024

GST Council cuts tax on helicopter services for religious travel to 5%: Uttarakhand FM

The council is also likely to discuss a fitment committee report on taxation of life and health insurance premiums.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
16:29 IST, September 9th 2024