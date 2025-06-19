GST Council Meet Likely To Occur In Early July; Key Focus On Compensation Cess Future

After a period of over six months Goods and Services Tax Council (GST) is reportedly expected to meet in early July ahead of the Monsoon Sessionof Parliament.

The official date and agenda pertaining to the upcoming GST Council meet is expected to be announced post confirmation of date.

The key areas of focus includes where the compesnation cess is headed after it comes to an end in 2026. This is major cause of concern for both centre and states as it signals a significant loss in revenue from high-ticket items such as automobiles, tobacco, and aerated drinks. The cess could possibly be turned into a tax levy with concerns from certain states that a cess would directly go to the Centre.

The loss may be offset if the GST Council agrees to amend the legal cap on GST rates to go beyond the current 40 percent, allowing for a merger of the cess with GST rates once the levy is withdrawn.

What To Expect From The Upcoming GST Council Meet?

With rising demand for simplification of the tax, a separate taskforce of state and Central officials could also be in the works.

The Group of Ministers on the compensation cess have reportedly reached on an unanimous conclusion to support merging the cess with GST rates, which would be applicable on the current items that attract the cess such automobiles, and tobacco products.