GST Reforms: How Much Will Your Health Insurance Premiums Drop Starting Today?
The government has removed GST on health and life insurance premiums from today, lowering the cost of policies. Policyholders can now save up to 18% on premiums, making coverage more affordable. The move is expected to boost insurance penetration and ease rising medical expenses for families.
In a significant relief for policyholders, the government has announced that health and life insurance premiums will no longer attract Goods and Services Tax (GST) from today. This step is expected to lower the cost of insurance, making it more accessible to a wider section of the population.
Savings That Matter
Previously, insurance premiums were subject to an 18% GST. For instance, a health insurance policy with an annual premium of Rs 20,000 carried an additional Rs 3,600 as tax, bringing the total to Rs 23,600. With the GST exemption, the same policy will now cost Rs 20,000, providing immediate savings to policyholders. Life insurance premiums will also see similar reductions, easing financial pressure on families.
Encouraging greater coverage
Industry Experts believe the GST waiver could boost insurance penetration in India, which remains relatively low compared to global standards. By reducing the upfront cost of policies, more individuals may be encouraged to invest in health and life coverage, particularly first-time buyers and families seeking comprehensive protection.
Timely relief amid rising costs
Medical expenses in India have been climbing steadily, with out-of-pocket healthcare spending still high. The GST exemption comes as a timely measure to help households manage these costs while ensuring access to essential health and life coverage.
Industry perspective
Insurance companies and industry bodies have welcomed the move, calling it a “positive step” toward bridging India’s protection gap. Insurers are now expected to focus on spreading awareness about the reduced premiums, highlighting the affordability of policies, and motivating more people to safeguard their health and financial future, as per industry analysts.
