HAL Dividend 2025: Maharatna PSU Declares 300% Cash Reward For Shareholders - Check Record Date

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has recommended final dividend of Rs 15 per share of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up (300 per cent) for the Financial Year 2024-25, for approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), according to an BSE Sensex exchange filing dated June 27, 2025.

The final dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the date of its approval in annual general meeting (AGM).

The record date for the payment of final dividend for the Financial Year (FY) 2024-25, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing AGM, will be Thursday, August 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, the company also informed investors on the appointment of M/s Murthy & Co. LLP, Cost and Management Accountants as Cost Auditor of the Company for the fiscal year 2025-26.

The aero deference major will spend Rs 1,003 crore in dividends, and the central administration, which holds 71.64 per cent stake will receive Rs 718.6 crore

The plane maker will distribute approximately Rs 70 crore to over 13 lakh retail investors holding nominal share capital up to Rs 2 lakh. This portion have a shareholding of 7 per cent.

This will be the second dividend from PSU defence player in FY 2025. The company had paid an interim dividend of Rs 25 per share in February. In fiscal 2024, a final dividend of Rs 13 apiece was paid to shareholders.

Hindustan Aeronautics has a dividend yield of 0.8 per cent, according to Bloomberg. Dividend yield is a ratio that shows a company's annual dividends relative to its shares' market price.

HAL share price closed 1.7 per cent higher at Rs 4,896.6 per share, ahead of the dividend announcement, as against a 0.35 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 bourse.