Tech Mahindra Q4 Results FY25: Final Dividend Of Rs 30 Delights Investors

The IT firm Tech Mahindra on Thursday reported a 76.51% surge in its consolidated net profit during the fourth quarter or the January-March 2025 period and announced a final dividend of Rs 30.

Tech Mahindra Q4 Results

During the reporting quarter, the company’s profit came at Rs 2,266.7 crore as compared to Rs 661 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Tech Mahindra’s revenue from operations increased 3.98% to Rs 13,384 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 12,871.3 crore in the year-ago period. the total expenses of the firm also fell 1.64% to Rs 12,091.3 crore YoY.

Tech Mahindra Q4 Dividend

The Board of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. “The final dividend recommended is in addition to interim dividend of Rs 15 per equity share in November 2024. The total dividend for FY 2024-25 will be Rs 45 per equity share,” the company stated in a stock exchange filing.

The final dividend will be paid/dispatched by the firm before August 15, 2025.

The CEO of Tech Mahindra Mohit Joshi said, “Our deal wins at $2.7 billion, reflect a 42 per cent YoY increase and are a clear validation of the depth of our client partnerships.”

Tech Mahindra Share Price Today