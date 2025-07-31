Harsh Goenka Discloses This CEO’s Inspiring LinkedIn Profile: Who Topped The List?

The Chairman of RPG Enterprises Harsh Goenka shared his excitement over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's career trajectory, praising the same on his X post.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Harsh Goenka penned, "This might just be the most inspiring LinkedIn profile ever. From dishwasher at Denny’s…to Founder & CEO of NVIDIA."

The Indian billionaire also posted a screenshot of Jensen Haung's LinkedIn page, where it is disclosed that the tech mogul started off by working as a dishwasher at Denny's to becoming the CEO of Nvidia, the only company that hit the USD 4 trillion market cap.

“Take a bow, Jensen Huang,” he added.

Jensen Huang's career growth

According to his LinkedIn Profile, Jensen Huang first worked at Denny's between 1978 and 1983 as a dishwasher, then busboy and a waiter.

Meanwhile, he was also pursuing his college edcation in Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Oregon State University from 1980 to 1984.

After a period six years, Jensen Huang enrolled himself to the prestigious Stanford University, where he got his masters degree in electrical engineering.

After his years at Stanford, Huang founded Nvidia and became the CEO of his company, which is testament to how his career skyrocketed.

Nvidia went on to become the most valuable company 32 years later, becoming the only company in history to surpass a market cap of $4 trillion.

Currently, Jensen Huang is world's eight richest indiviual with a net worth of $156 billion, as per Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Twitterati's React To Nvidia CEO's Career Growth

Netizens responded in awe of Huang's career trajectory.