Ahead of 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs spotlights how the fastest-growing economy looks at energy sourcing. | Image: ANI

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said it looks at energy sourcing from the prism of the dynamics in global market, and the need to meet energy requirements of 1.4 billion people at an affordable rate.

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India's energy sourcing relies on dynamics in global market, imperative to provide energy at affordable rates to 1.4 billion people."

Responding to a query on the corporate outlook on energy sourcing, he said, “As for private companies sourcing energy or buying oil, it is something that is for them to decide based on commercial considerations.”

Since the Russia-Ukraine war began, India's energy sourcing witnessed a surge, which is indicative basis the nearly $56 billion worth of crude oil India-based refiners brought from Russia in FY 25.

India took a near-record 2.1 million barrels a day in June, or roughly 45% of its total imports, as per official data.

The rise in Russian oil purchases were also credited to discounted price as a result of Russian oil growing particularly due to the price cap imposed by the G7 nations.

However, the Kremlin Spokesperson Spox Peskov said, “India purchases energy resources where it is beneficial for the country," citing RT report.