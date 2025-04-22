HCL Tech Dividend 2025: IT Company Declares Rs 18 Q4 Dividend, Rs 60 for FY’25; Check Payment and Record Date

The company announced a dividend of Rs 18 per share for the quarter, marking the 89th straight quarter of dividend payments. | Image: Reuters/Freepik

HCL Tech Dividend Announcement 2025: HCL Technologies has shared its quarterly results for the year ending March 31, 2025. Along with this, the company also announced a dividend, including the record date and payment date for it.

The company has mentioned that its full year Dividend stands at Rs 60 per share with payout ratio of 93.5% for FY’25.

HCL Tech Dividend 2025

The company announced a dividend of Rs 18 per share for the quarter, marking the 89th straight quarter of dividend payments.

HCL Tech Dividend Record Date 2025

The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be April 28, 2025.

HCL Tech Dividend Payment Date 2025

The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 6, 2025.

HCL Tech Dividend History

HCL Technologies has declared the following dividends in recent months: On January 17, 2025, a dividend of Rs 12 and Rs 6 were announced. Earlier, on October 22, 2024, a dividend of Rs 12 was declared, followed by Rs 12 on July 23, 2024. The latest dividend, Rs 18, was announced on May 7, 2024.

HCL Tech Q4 Earnings Highlights

The company net profit in Q4 was Rs 4,307 crore, which is up 8.1% from the same period last year, though down 6.2% compared to the previous quarter. EBIT for the quarter stood at Rs 5,442 crore, making up 18% of revenue.