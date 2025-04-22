HCL Tech Q4 Results 2025: IT Company Net Profit Rises 8% to Rs 4,307 Cr; Rs 18 Dividend Announced – Check Key Earnings

HCL Tech Q4 Highlights: HCL Technologies has announced the quarterly results for the year ended March 31. The company net profit in Q4 was Rs 4,307 crore, which is up 8.1% from the same period last year, though down 6.2% compared to the previous quarter.

EBIT for the quarter stood at Rs 5,442 crore, making up 18% of revenue.

HCL Tech Dividend 2025

The company announced a dividend of Rs 18 per share for the quarter, marking the 89th straight quarter of dividend payments.

HCL Tech Dividend Record Date 2025

The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be April 28, 2025.

HCL Tech Dividend Payment Date 2025

The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be May 6, 2025.

HCL Tech Q4 Results: Revenue Performance

In the fourth quarter of FY25, HCL Technologies reported revenue of Rs 30,246 crore, showing a 1.2% growth compared to the previous quarter and a 6.1% increase year-on-year.

In dollar terms, revenue stood at $3,498 million, which is slightly lower than the previous quarter but 2% higher than last year.

Constant currency (CC) revenue fell by 0.8% quarter-on-quarter but grew 2.9% year-on-year. The company’s digital business performed strongly, growing 12.6% YoY and contributing 40.7% to the services revenue.

HCL Tech Q4 Results: Full Year FY25 Highlights

For the entire financial year 2025, HCL reported revenue of Rs 1,17,055 crore, a 6.5% increase from last year.

Net income rose to Rs 17,390 crore, up 10.8% year-on-year.

The EBIT margin was 18.3%, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached Rs 64.09, also growing 10.8%. The company declared a total dividend of Rs 60 per share for the year, with a payout ratio of 93.5%.

HCL Tech Q4 Results: Bookings and Deals

HCL secured new deals worth $2,995 million in Q4. For the full year, the total contract value (TCV) of new deals reached $9,268 million, showing strong deal momentum.

HCL Tech Q4 Results: Headcount

HCL’s total employee count stood at 2,23,420 at the end of FY25. The company added 2,665 people in Q4, including 1,805 fresh graduates.

Over the year, the net headcount fell due to the divestiture of a business unit, despite hiring 7,829 freshers. The attrition rate (people leaving the company) rose slightly to 13%, up from 12.4% in Q4 last year.

HCL Tech Q4 Results: Outlook for FY26