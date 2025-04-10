TCS Q4 Results, Dividend FY2025 ANNOUNCED! Check Jan-March Quarter Earnings Details Here

Country's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday reported a net profit at Rs 12,293 crore in Q4 FY2025. | Image: Reuters

Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ), the country's largest IT services company, reported a net profit of Rs 12,293 crore for the fourth quarter of FY2025, marking a 1.67% decline compared to Rs 12,502 crore in the same period last year.

Despite the slight drop in profit, TCS has proposed a final dividend of Rs 30 per share (face value of Rs 1), which will be subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting.

TCS reported a revenue of Rs 64,479 crore, showing a 5.3% year-on-year growth, with constant currency (CC) growth at 2.5%. The company maintained a strong operating margin of 24.2% and a net margin of 19%.

TCS Q4 Details

TCS generated a free cash flow of Rs 46,449 crore and recorded operating cash flow at 125.1% of net income, reflecting strong cash conversion. The total shareholder payout during the period stood at Rs 44,962 crore through dividends.

In terms of business performance, growth was led by the Regional Markets segment, which grew by 22.5% YoY, followed by Energy, Resources & Utilities (ERU) at 4.6%, and Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) at 2.5%. TCS also reported a record Total Contract Value (TCV) of $12.2 billion for the quarter, with a healthy book-to-bill ratio of 1.6.

Client metrics showed an increase in large deals, with 64 clients now in the $100 million+ spending category, up by 2 from the previous year.

TCS Headcount

On the workforce front, TCS has a total of 607,979 employees from 152 nationalities, with 35.2% women in its workforce. The IT services attrition rate for the last twelve months stood at 13.3%.

“Our trainee onboarding in FY25 was 42,000 as planned. We won the Enterprise-Wide Top Employer Certification from the Top Employers Institute. This milestone builds on TCS’s achievements as a Global Top Employer for 2025, marking an unbroken record of receiving this distinction over a decade.”

We continue to enjoy the pride of place as the employer of choice, and the industry-best retention rate by prioritizing a culture of professional and personal growth, wellbeing, and purpose-driven engagement for our associates," said, Milind Lakkad, Chief HR Officer.