HCL Tech Q4 Results FY25: Date And Time

The IT major HCL Tech in a corporate filing announced that it is all set to announce the results for the fourth quarter on April 22, 2025.

HCL Tech Q4 Results: Date And Time

The company said in an exchange filing, "The Company will announce the Fourth Quarter and Annual FY 2025 Results, ended March 31, 2025, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, post-closing of Indian stock markets."

"Following the results announcement, senior management of HCL Technologies will conduct audio conference call at 7:30 p.m. (IST) for 60 minutes to discuss the results followed by the detailed question-answer session," the company said in a corporate filing.

HCL Tech Share Price Today

The shares of HCL Tech closed at Rs 1,438.05 apiece, which was Rs 5.85 higher or 0.41% higher as compared to the previous close of Rs 1,432.20, per scrip.

HCL Tech Q4 Preview

According to ICICI Securities, the IT major is expected to post PAT (profit after tax) and revenue growth in high single digits for the March 2025 quarter.

The brokerage also projects Q4 revenue to be at Rs 4,354.5 crore, up 8.9% on a year-on-year basis but down 5.2% quarter-on quarter (QoQ).

Additionally, it eyes a 7.3% growth in the revenue for the fourth quarter to Rs 30,573 crore from Rs 28,499 crore in the same quarter last year.

"We build -0.2% USD/+0.2% CC QoQ revenue growth, in-line with QoQ growth implied by full year guidance of 4.5% to 5% for FY25. Revenue headwinds in Q4 include 1) large project completion in retail and CPG vertical; 2) planned reduction in mega-deal driven work in telecom; 3) delay in rampup of discretionary deals, and 4) weak seasonality in products business," said the brokerage.