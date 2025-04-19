Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results FY25: Date And Time

The automobile major Maruti Suzuki in a corporate filing announced that it is all set to announce the results for the fourth quarter after a meeting of the Board of Directors, which is set to take place on April 25, 2025.

Maruti Suzuki Q4 Results: Date And Time

The company said in an exchange filing that this meeting will be held "to consider and approve, inter-alia, the audited financial results," for the year ended march 31, 2025, "and to recommend dividend, if any, on equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2024-25" (FY25).

Though Maruti did not announce the dividend record date in the latest exchange filing, the company may announce the record date along with the dividend amount in the Q4 results.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price Today

The shares of Maruti Suzuki closed at Rs 11,691.30 apiece, which was Rs 27.05 higher or 0.23% higher as compared to the previous close of Rs 11,664, per scrip.

Maruti Suzuki Share Price History