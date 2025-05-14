HCL–Foxconn JV To Set Up Plant Near Jewar Airport; Union Cabinet Approves Six Semiconductor Projects Under ISM

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the production of six semiconductor units under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM).

The latest addition is a joint venture between Indian IT company HCL and global electronics manufacturer Foxconn.

Plant To Be Located Near Jewar Airport

The plant will be located near Jewar Airport, in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) region of Uttar Pradesh.

This new facility will have a monthly production capacity of 20,000 wafers and will manufacture up to 36 million display driver chips each month. The project is expected to attract an investment of Rs 3,700 crore, further boosting India’s efforts to become self-reliant in semiconductor manufacturing.

What is India Semiconductor Mission?

The India Semiconductor Mission, a key part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, aims to reduce the country’s dependency on imported chips and to establish a sustainable electronics manufacturing ecosystem within India.

The mission focuses on supporting industries such as automotive, consumer electronics, mobile phones, laptops, and computers, all of which require a steady and reliable supply of semiconductor components.

The mission also aims to build end-to-end capabilities, including chip fabrication, design innovation, research and development, and international collaboration. By encouraging both domestic and global players to invest in India, the ISM intends to create a strategically significant semiconductor industry.

Indian Semiconductor Mission Race

Several state governments are actively working to attract semiconductor and chip design firms by offering infrastructure and policy support. This competition reflects the growing significance of semiconductor manufacturing in India’s industrial strategy.

Leading equipment manufacturers such as Applied Materials and Lam Research are expected to play a vital role in providing the necessary machinery and technology for the approved projects. Chemical and gas suppliers like Merck, Linde, Air Liquide, and Inox are also preparing to expand their operations to support semiconductor production in the country.

In addition to infrastructure and manufacturing, ISM is also focusing on innovation and talent development. Around 270 academic institutions and 70 startups have aligned with the mission to develop semiconductor design capabilities.