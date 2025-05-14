Mumbai Metro Line 9: Route Map, Completion Timeline & Latest Update

Mumbai Metro Line 9 is an extension of Metro Route Line 7, consisting of stations from Gundavali to Dahisar East, and is set to extend 13.5 kilometers (km) up to Mira Bhayandar by this year, which will reduce the current travel time by 50% to 75%, depending on road conditions.

Mumbai Metro Line 9 Stations

The extensions include stations from Pandurang Wadi, Miragaon, Kashigaon, Sai Baba Nagar, Meditiya Nagar, Subhash Chandra Bose Stadium, Shahid Bhagat Singh Garden, and Mira Bhayandar.

Mumbai Metro Line 9 Trial Phase

Metro Route 9 is still under construction, but a technical inspection of the metro from Dahisar (East) to Kashigaon was conducted despite the extension not being entirely completed.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, while inaugurating, stated that a double-decker was being built for the first time in the Mumbai Metro.

According to media reports, the line is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

Mumbai Metro Line 9 Trial Features

The extension stretches for 13.5 km from Dahisar East to Mira Bhayandar, connected with Metro Line 7, connecting to Gundavali with Rs 6607 crore spent on the project.

It consists of two distinct sections: 11.3 km elevated and 2.195 km underground.

The vehicle measures 21.84 meters in length, 3.20 meters in width, and 3.90 meters in height, with an 8-coach train capable of accommodating 2,352 passengers.

What's in it for Mumbaikars?

The metro line will reduce time by 50% to 75%, depending on the road traffic. The metro line aims to achieve connectivity, benefiting people living in Mira Bhayandar and people coming from Mumbai.

The Metro 9 will greatly benefit Mira Bhayandar and those coming from Mumbai. This phase is from Kashigaon to Dahisar. We want to achieve seamless connectivity.” Fadnavis told the ANI.

The metro will also ensure greater connectivity when it is extended to Virar, connecting all the lines by the end of 2027.

“This will reduce major traffic congestion. This will be extended to Virar. All metros are being connected to each other. We will work at a faster pace now. All work will be done by the end of 2027,” he told ANI.

It would also provide rail-based access to the commercial, government bodies, and geographical landmarks in Mumbai.