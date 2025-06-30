HDB Financial IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get Shares? Check GMP & Allotment Guide Here

Updated 30 June 2025 at 09:48 IST
The allotment status for HDB Financial Services Limited’s highly anticipated Rs 12,500 crore IPO is expected to be finalised today, Monday, June 30, 2025.
The non-banking financial subsidiary of HDFC Bank drew robust investor interest during its three-day subscription window from June 25 to June 27, making it one of the biggest IPOs in the NBFC space.
IPO Sees 16.69x Overall Subscription
According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 2,17,67,66,380 shares compared to 13,04,42,855 shares on offer—resulting in an overall oversubscription of 16.69 times. The public issue was priced in a band of Rs 700-740 with a lot size of 20 shares.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the charge, subscribing 55.57 times their reserved portion. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed with a 9.99x oversubscription, while retail investors subscribed 5.31 times their allocated quota.
HDB Financial IPO GMP today
As per market tracker websites, the grey market premium (GMP) for HDB Financial IPO stood at Rs 57 as of 8:37 AM on June 30. With the upper price band at Rs 740, the estimated listing price is around Rs 797, indicating a potential gain of 7.7% per share for lucky allottees.
How to Check HDB Financial IPO Allotment Status on BSE
Investors can check the allotment status via the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) portal by following these steps:
Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Under “Issue Type”, select ‘Equity’
Choose HDB Financial Services from the drop-down
Enter your application number or PAN
Complete the CAPTCHA and click ‘Search’ to view the status
How to Check HDB Financial IPO Allotment Status on NSE
To check through the NSE website:
Visit the NSE IPO status page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
Log in with credentials (new users need to register)
Select HDB Financial Services from the dropdown
Enter your application number or PAN
Click on ‘Submit’ to see your allotment result
How to Check via Registrar – MUFG Intime India Private Limited
For those who applied via the registrar, follow these steps:
Visit the registrar’s official website and go to the IPO allotment page
Select HDB Financial Services IPO from the list
Choose a search method: Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC
Enter the required details accordingly
Complete the CAPTCHA and click ‘Submit’ to view the allotment status
Investors are encouraged to keep application details handy and cross-check on multiple platforms
Read More - Stock Market Today: BSE Sensex, Nifty50 To Open Higher On Global Cues
Published 30 June 2025 at 09:48 IST