HDB Financial IPO Allotment Today: Will You Get Shares? Check GMP & Allotment Guide Here

The allotment status for HDB Financial Services Limited’s highly anticipated Rs 12,500 crore IPO is expected to be finalised today, Monday, June 30, 2025.

The non-banking financial subsidiary of HDFC Bank drew robust investor interest during its three-day subscription window from June 25 to June 27, making it one of the biggest IPOs in the NBFC space.



IPO Sees 16.69x Overall Subscription

According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 2,17,67,66,380 shares compared to 13,04,42,855 shares on offer—resulting in an overall oversubscription of 16.69 times. The public issue was priced in a band of Rs 700-740 with a lot size of 20 shares.



Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the charge, subscribing 55.57 times their reserved portion. Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) followed with a 9.99x oversubscription, while retail investors subscribed 5.31 times their allocated quota.

HDB Financial IPO GMP today

As per market tracker websites, the grey market premium (GMP) for HDB Financial IPO stood at Rs 57 as of 8:37 AM on June 30. With the upper price band at Rs 740, the estimated listing price is around Rs 797, indicating a potential gain of 7.7% per share for lucky allottees.



How to Check HDB Financial IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors can check the allotment status via the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) portal by following these steps:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under “Issue Type”, select ‘Equity’

Choose HDB Financial Services from the drop-down

Enter your application number or PAN

Complete the CAPTCHA and click ‘Search’ to view the status



How to Check HDB Financial IPO Allotment Status on NSE

To check through the NSE website:

Visit the NSE IPO status page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Log in with credentials (new users need to register)

Select HDB Financial Services from the dropdown

Enter your application number or PAN

Click on ‘Submit’ to see your allotment result



