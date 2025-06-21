HDB Financial IPO: Check Price Band, Lot Size And Key Details

HDB Financial Services, the non-banking arm of HDFC Bank, is all set to hit the public markets in the coming weeks. The Mumbai-based financial institution is planning to go for a Rs 12,500-crore initial public offering (IPO), marking one of the biggest listings in India’s NBFC space. Here are the key details of the IPO.

Currently, HDFC Bank holds between 94 and 95 percent of HDB Financial’s equity.

HDB Financial: Price Band and other details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 10,000 crore by HDFC Bank. The price band has been set at Rs 700 to 740 per share. The IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, June 25, and close on Friday, June 27, 2025. Ahead of the main offer, the bidding for anchor investors will take place on Tuesday, June 24.

HDB Financial: Listing date and market capitalization

If all goes as planned, HDB Financial shares are expected to list on both BSE and NSE by July 2. At the upper end of the price band, the company’s market capitalization is estimated to be nearly Rs 58,900 crore, or approximately $7.1 billion.

HDB Financial: Financial performance

In financial year 2023–24, the company reported a revenue of Rs 7,890 crore and a net profit of Rs 1,170 crore. Its gross loan book stood at Rs 98,620 crore. It enjoys a strong credit profile, with AAA ratings from CARE and A1+ for short-term borrowings.

About the company

HDB Financial Services was established in 2007 and has since grown into a leading non-banking financial institution. The company offers a wide range of financing options, including personal loans, auto loans, business and gold loans, as well as insurance and collections services.