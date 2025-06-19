New IPO Alert! HDB Financial, HDFC Bank’s NBFC Arm, To Launch Public Issue On This Date – Key Details Inside

HDB Financial Services IPO: HDB Financial Services Ltd, the non-banking finance arm of HDFC Bank, is all set to launch its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) next week.

The IPO will open for subscription on Wednesday, June 25, and close on Friday, June 27, 2025. Ahead of the main offer, the bidding for anchor investors will take place on Tuesday, June 24.

HDB Financial IPO Details

HDFC Bank informed the stock exchanges on Wednesday that HDB Financial has officially filed its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) dated June 19, 2025, with the Registrar of Companies (RoC), Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, at Ahmedabad.

The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 10,000 crore by HDFC Bank, which is the promoter of HDB Financial Services.

The face value of each equity share is Rs 10. The offer also includes a reservation for eligible employees of the company and eligible shareholders of HDFC Bank, as defined in the RHP. The price band for the IPO will be disclosed on Friday, June 20.

HDFC Owns 95% In HDB

This IPO is being closely watched as it marks a major listing from the HDFC group following the successful merger of HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank. Investors are expected to show strong interest, given HDB Financial’s robust presence in the non-banking lending space.

HDFC Bank currently holds a 94.6% stake in HDB Financial Services and plans to significantly reduce its shareholding through the upcoming IPO. This move aligns with the bank's broader regulatory requirements and capital optimisation strategy.

HDB Financial Services Profile

HDB Financial Services is a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) that serves both retail and commercial borrowers. Its product offerings include secured and unsecured loans, such as personal loans, business loans, vehicle loans, gold loans, and loans against property.

The company has established a strong footprint across India, particularly in the affordable credit space, catering to individuals and small businesses.