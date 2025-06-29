HDB Financial Services IPO allotment Status: How To Check Online On NSE, BSE, Registrar Websites - Guide

How to Check HDB Financial IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors can check the allotment status via the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) portal by following these steps:

Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Under “Issue Type”, select ‘Equity’

Choose HDB Financial Services from the drop-down

Enter your application number or PAN

Complete the CAPTCHA and click ‘Search’ to view the status





How to Check HDB Financial IPO Allotment Status on NSE

To check through the NSE website:

Visit the NSE IPO status page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Log in with credentials (new users need to register)

Select HDB Financial Services from the dropdown

Enter your application number or PAN

Click on ‘Submit’ to see your allotment result



How to Check via Registrar – MUFG Intime India Private Limited

For those who applied via the registrar, follow these steps:

Visit the registrar’s official website and go to the IPO allotment page

Select HDB Financial Services IPO from the list

Choose a search method: Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC

Enter the required details accordingly

Complete the CAPTCHA and click ‘Submit’ to view the allotment status

Investors are encouraged to keep application details handy and cross-check on multiple platforms for real-time updates.



