HDB Financial Services IPO allotment Status: How To Check Online On NSE, BSE, Registrar Websites - Guide

Updated 29 June 2025 at 14:04 IST
HDB Financial Services Limited, the non-banking financial arm of HDFC Bank, recently launched one of the largest IPOs in the NBFC sector. The Rs 12,500 crore initial public offering opened for subscription from June 25 to June 27, 2025, garnering significant investor attention across retail and institutional categories.
IPO Structure and Key Details
The IPO consists of two components:
A fresh issue worth Rs 2,500 crore
An offer for sale (OFS) amounting to Rs 10,000 crore
This structure reflects strong promoter and stakeholder interest in unlocking value and expanding public participation in HDB’s future growth.
HDB IPO Timeline and Listing Details
Here’s a quick look at the important dates:
IPO Opened: June 25 to June 27, 2025
Allotment Date: June 30, 2025 (Monday)
Tentative Listing: July 2, 2025 (Wednesday)
Listing Exchanges: BSE and NSE
How to Check HDB Financial IPO Allotment Status on BSE
Investors can check the allotment status via the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) portal by following these steps:
Visit https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Under “Issue Type”, select ‘Equity’
Choose HDB Financial Services from the drop-down
Enter your application number or PAN
Complete the CAPTCHA and click ‘Search’ to view the status
How to Check HDB Financial IPO Allotment Status on NSE
To check through the NSE website:
Visit the NSE IPO status page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp
Log in with credentials (new users need to register)
Select HDB Financial Services from the dropdown
Enter your application number or PAN
Click on ‘Submit’ to see your allotment result
How to Check via Registrar – MUFG Intime India Private Limited
For those who applied via the registrar, follow these steps:
Visit the registrar’s official website and go to the IPO allotment page
Select HDB Financial Services IPO from the list
Choose a search method: Application Number, DP/Client ID, PAN, or Account/IFSC
Enter the required details accordingly
Complete the CAPTCHA and click ‘Submit’ to view the allotment status
Investors are encouraged to keep application details handy and cross-check on multiple platforms for real-time updates.
Read More – HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Today: All You Need To Know Before Subscribing
Disclaimer
The views expressed in this article are purely informational and Republic Media Network does not vouch for, promote or endorse any opinions stated by any third party. Stock market and Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks and readers are advised to seek expert advice before investing in stocks, derivatives and Mutual Funds
Published 29 June 2025 at 14:04 IST