HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Today: All You Need To Know Before Subscribing

HDB Financial Services Limited, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is launching one of the largest IPOs in the non-banking financial company (NBFC) space.

The Rs 12,500 crore initial public offering will open for subscription from June 25 to June 27, 2025.

HDB Financial Services IPO GMP Today

Investors are closely tracking the GMP (grey market premium), which stood at Rs 74 as of June 24, 11:30 AM, giving a bullish sentiment ahead of the debut, as per the market tracker website.

With a GMP of Rs 74, the IPO’s estimated listing price is Rs 814 per share, based on the upper price band of Rs 740 — indicating a potential listing gain of 10%



HDB Financial Services IPO Structure and Price Details

The issue comprises a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) worth Rs 10,000 crore, indicating significant interest from promoters and stakeholders.

HDB Financial Services IPO Price Band

The price band has been fixed at Rs 700 to 740 per share, with the minimum application size for retail investors being 20 shares — translating to a base investment of ₹14,000.

However, experts suggest bidding at the cut-off price, which raises the minimum to approximately ₹14,800, to increase allocation chances amid expected oversubscription.

For high-net-worth individuals:

sNII (small non-institutional investors) minimum investment: ₹2,07,200 (14 lots or 280 shares)

bNII (big non-institutional investors) minimum investment: ₹10,06,400 (68 lots or 1,360 shares)



IPO Timeline and Listing Details

Subscription Dates: June 25 – June 27, 2025

Allotment Date: June 30, 2025 (Monday)

Tentative Listing Date: July 2, 2025 (Wednesday)

Stock Exchanges: BSE and NSE

About HDB Financial Services

Founded in 2007, HDB Financial Services Limited is a retail-focused NBFC, offering a wide range of secured and unsecured loans. The company also provides business process outsourcing (BPO) services, including collections, sales support, and insurance distribution, primarily to lending customers.



Lead Managers and Registrar

A consortium of 13 top-tier investment banks is leading the IPO:

BNP Paribas, JM Financial, BOFA Securities India, Goldman Sachs (India), HSBC Securities, IIFL Capital, Jefferies India, Morgan Stanley India, Motilal Oswal, Nomura, Nuvama Wealth, and UBS Securities.



MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime) is the registrar to the issue.









Disclaimer