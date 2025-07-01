HDB Financial Services IPO: Will You Make A Profit? GMP Suggests Strong Listing On July 2

HDB Financial Services Limited, a prominent non-banking financial company (NBFC) and a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is all set to make its stock market debut on July 2, 2025.

The company’s much-awaited Rs 12,500 crore initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription from June 25 to June 27, has received an overwhelming response from investors across categories.

HDB Financial Services IPO Subscription Status

According to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO was subscribed 16.69 times overall, with bids for 217.7 crore shares against an offer size of 13.04 crore shares.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 55.47x

Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs): 10x

Retail Investors: 1.5x

Employee Quota: 5.72x

The robust demand, especially from institutional investors, reflects strong market confidence in the company’s growth trajectory.

HDB Financial Services Allotment Out

Investors can now check if they have been allotted shares. Whosoever applies kindly checked on BSE, NSE and Registrar

HDB Financial GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) stood at Rs 65 as of 9:33 AM on July 1, 2025, according to market tracker websites. With the IPO’s upper price band at Rs 740, the estimated listing price is Rs 805, implying a potential gain of 8.78% per share.



HDB Financial Services IPO Details

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 2,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 10,000 crore, indicating partial promoter and stakeholder exit while also infusing capital for business expansion.



A consortium of 13 investment banks led the issue, including BNP Paribas, JM Financial, Goldman Sachs India, HSBC Securities, Jefferies India, and Morgan Stanley India, among others. MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd (formerly Link Intime) is the registrar to the issue.



About HDB Financial Services

Established in 2007, HDB Financial Services is a retail-focused NBFC offering a diverse portfolio of secured and unsecured loans, including personal, auto, and gold loans. The firm also provides BPO services such as collections, insurance distribution, and customer support, catering mainly to financial services clients.



Read More - From July 1, You May Be Barred from Fueling Up: Here's Why