HDFC Bank Announces Bonus Issue After Two Stock Splits; Ex-Date and Record Date Next Week

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private lender by market value, has announced its first-ever bonus share issue in the ratio of 1:1, rewarding shareholders with one additional share for every share held. The record date is set for August 27, 2025, with the ex-date falling a day earlier.



The move comes as the bank continues to build on its track record of rewarding investors. HDFC Bank had previously undertaken two stock splits in 2011 and 2019 to improve liquidity and retail participation. This time, alongside the bonus, the board has also approved a special interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share (500% of face value), with payouts scheduled for August 11, 2025.

Robust financial performance



The corporate actions come on the heels of a robust April–June quarter (Q1 FY26). The bank reported a 12.2% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 18,155 crore, compared with Rs 16,175 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income grew by 5.4% year-on-year to ₹31,440 crore, while non-interest income more than doubled, buoyed by the IPO gains of subsidiary HDB Financial Services.



Although provisions surged fivefold to Rs 14,440 crore as part of a cautious buffer-building exercise, the bank’s gross advances grew 6.7% year-on-year and its capital adequacy ratio remained a healthy 20%, underlining balance sheet resilience.

Recently, HDFC Bank has also altered its service charges, and cheque services, among other important rates with effect from August 1, 2025.



The comprehensive plan involve new fees applicable for NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, and ECS/ACH returns, and lower free transaction limits, increased per-transaction charges, and different rates for senior citizens and premium account holders.