HDFC Bank Names Anup Bagchi As New MD & CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan To Step Down On October 26

New Delhi: HDFC Bank on Thursday named Anup Bagchi as the next managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO), bringing a leadership change at the country's largest private sector lender.

The announcement was made merely weeks after the bank had forwarded two names to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for regulatory clearance. Bagchi, who presently heads ICICI Prudential Life Insurance as the MD and CEO, is set to take over from Sashidhar Jagdishan, whose current tenure is scheduled to conclude on October 26.

The succession plan followed the bank's disclosure on August 29 that Jagdishan had opted against seeking another term.

3-Decade Veteran At The Top

In that August intimation, HDFC Bank had stated that the 61-year-old Jagdishan had stuck to his decision not to pursue reappointment despite persuasion, compelling the board to fast-track the hunt for his successor.

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The incoming chief is a long-time ICICI Group veteran and according to his profile on the ICICI Prudential Life website, Bagchi became part of the ICICI Group in 1992 and carries over 3 decades of exposure to financial services. His professional arc has been striking, from a background in Chemical Engineering at IIT Kanpur to the MD & CEO chair at HDFC Bank.

His career graph charts a full ecosystem sweep, as in 2011, he took charge as MD & CEO of ICICI Securities, in 2016, he was elevated as Executive Director at ICICI Bank, and in 2023, he moved to lead ICICI Prudential Life, before being named in 2026 as MD & CEO of HDFC Bank. It is a journey termed as Banking, Capital Markets, Insurance, Banking again, a career built across the entire financial services ecosystem, and now comes the biggest chapter.

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Broad Mandate And Market Reaction

Bagchi's functional expertise spans retail banking, treasury, investment banking, small-scale industry, payment and settlement systems, retail broking, financial product distribution and wealth management.

Prior to assuming leadership at ICICI Prudential Life, he served as an executive director of ICICI Bank from February 2017, where he oversaw wholesale banking, transaction banking, the markets group and the proprietary trading group. He had also served as a non-executive director of ICICI Prudential Life from October 2018 before stepping into the insurer's top executive position.