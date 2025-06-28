HDFC Bank Cuts FD, Savings, RD Rates Again in June 2025—Check New Rates

HDFC Bank has slashed its fixed deposit (FD), savings, and recurring deposit (RD) rates for the second time in June 2025, following the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate cut earlier this month. The private-sector lender reduced FD interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) for deposits under ₹3 crore, effective from June 25. This cut applies specifically to FDs with tenures of 15 months to less than 18 months. For general customers, the rate is down from 6.60% to 6.35%, while senior citizens now get 6.85%, down from 7.10%. HDFC Bank FD rates (June 2025): General customers: 2.75% to 6.60% Senior citizens: 3.25% to 7.10%



HDFC Bank also announced that savings account interest rates were reduced by 25 bps—from 2.75% to 2.50%—effective June 24. This lower rate applies to all balances and is calculated daily and paid quarterly.

Recurring deposit (RD) rates also saw changes this month. For tenures from 6 months to 10 years, RD rates now range between 4.25% and 6.60% for regular customers and 4.75% to 7.10% for senior citizens. For example, 15-month RDs now offer 6.35% (6.85% for seniors), while 18-month options pay 6.60% (7.10% for seniors).



These back-to-back cuts in June follow the RBI's 50 bps repo rate reduction, which has led many banks to lower deposit rates in response to cheaper credit. HDFC Bank also reminded customers that premature FD withdrawals will continue to attract a 1% penalty below the applicable rate for the actual completed tenure. Financial planners caution that with deposit rates falling, investors may need to re-examine their strategies. While FDs remain safe and stable, diversifying into other fixed-income or market-linked products may help offset lower yields in a declining interest rate environment.



