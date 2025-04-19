HDFC Bank Dividend 2025: Private Lender Announces Whopping 2200% Cash Reward For 2025 — Check Record Date

HDFC Bank has released its quarterly results for the year ending March 31, 2025, along with the announcement of a final dividend for its shareholders. | Image: Reuters

The private lender has also disclosed the record date for the payment of the dividend.

HDFC Bank Dividend 2025

The Board also recommended a dividend of Rs. 22 per equity share of Rs 1 each fully paid up (i.e. 2200 %) for the FY 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

HDFC Bank Dividend 2025 Record Date

The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, June 27, 2025. A record date is set by the company by which investors must own shares to qualify for things like dividends or bonus shares.

HDFC Bank Dividend History

HDFC Bank has a consistent dividend payout history. On May 10, 2024, the bank declared a dividend of Rs 19.5 per share. The previous year, on May 16, 2023, the dividend was Rs 19 per share. In 2022, on May 12, the dividend was Rs 15.5 per share. In 2021, the bank paid a dividend of Rs 6.5 per share on June 29, while in 2019, the dividend was Rs 5 per share, declared on August 1.

HDFC Bank Q4FY25 Results Highlights