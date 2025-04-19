HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2025: Private Lender’s Net Profit Soars 6.7%; Rs 22 Dividend Announcement - Check Full Details

Private lender HDFC Bank has announced its quarterly results for the year ended on March 31, 2025. | Image: Pexels

HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2025 Out: India’s largest private lender in terms of market cap, HDFC Bank, has announced its quarterly results for the year ended March 31, 2025. The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) has risen to Rs 77,460.11 crore from Rs 71,472.75 crore, marking an increase of about 8.38%.

HDFC Bank's net profit has increased to Rs 17,616.14 crore from Rs 16,511.85 crore, reflecting a growth of approximately 6.71%.

HDFC Bank Dividend 2025

The Board also recommended a dividend of Rs. 22 per equity share of Rs 1 each fully paid up (i.e. 2200 %) for the FY 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders.

HDFC Bank Dividend 2025 Record Date

The record date for determining the eligibility of members entitled to receive the said dividend is Friday, June 27, 2025.

Revenue and Net Interest Income (NII)

For Q4 FY25, the bank’s Net Revenue stood at Rs 44,090 crore, which is slightly down from Rs 47,240 crore in Q4 FY24. The previous year’s revenue included a one-time transaction gain of Rs 7,340 crore from the sale of a stake in HDFC Credila. However, Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 10.3% YoY, reaching Rs 32,070 crore, up from Rs 29,080 crore in Q4 FY24.

The Net Interest Margin (NIM) for the quarter was 3.54% of total assets, and 3.73% based on interest-earning assets. Core NIM, excluding Rs 700 crore income tax refund interest, was 3.46% and 3.65%, respectively.

Other Income and Operating Expenses

The bank's Other Income reached Rs 12,030 crore, showing an increase from Rs 11,420 crore in the previous year. This income included, fees & commissions of Rs 8,530 crore, forex and derivatives of Rs 1,440 crore, trading/mark-to-market of Rs 390 crore and miscellaneous income (including dividends) of Rs 1,670 crore

Operating expenses for the quarter were Rs 17,560 crore, down slightly from Rs 17,970 crore in Q4 FY24. The cost-to-income ratio for the quarter stood at 39.8%, reflecting the bank’s efficient management of costs.

Provisions and Balance Sheet

Provisions and contingencies for the quarter declined significantly to Rs 3,190 crore, compared to Rs 13,510 crore in Q4 FY24. This reduction in provisions reflects the bank's improved asset quality.

The bank’s total balance sheet size as of March 31, 2025, was Rs 39,10,200 crore, up from Rs 36,17,600 crore in the previous year. Average deposits grew by 15.8% YoY to Rs 25,28,000 crore, and CASA (Current Account, Savings Account) deposits were up by 5.7% YoY, reaching Rs 8,289,000 crore.