HDFC Bank Joins Rs 15 Lakh Cr Club, Becomes India’s Third Giant Firm

The shares of HDFC Bank touched a record high of Rs 1,970.65 rising 2.2% on the BSE during intra-day trade. The stock was trading higher for the sixth time straight, and it has increased 12% during this period, because the bank reported a good set of earnings for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

HDFC Bank Share Price And Market Capitalization

At 5:29 pm on Tuesday the shares of HDFC Bank were trading Rs 34.35 or 1.78% higher at Rs 1,961.90 per scrip as compared to its previous close of Rs 1,927.55, apiece. The company has a market capitalization of Rs 15.04 lakh crore.

HDFC Bank Q4 FY25 Result

the bank had steady earnings in the fourth quarter of FY25, with its standalone net advances growth at 5% year-on-year (YoY) and 4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 26.2 lakh crore, on the back of retail and CRB segment.

Additionally, the net interest income (NII) grew 10.3% YoY, led by 11 basis points (bps) QoQ improvement in margins at 3.54%.

The bank also reported improvement in asset quality as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of FY25 dropped 9 bps over Q3 FY25 to 1.33%. The net NPAs stood at 0.43%, down by 3 bps QoQ.