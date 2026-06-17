HDFC Bank Prices $750 Mn Bond in Largest Offshore Deal By Lenders Since 2023

India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank, has accepted bids worth $750 million for its planned dollar bonds, capitalising on the central bank's subsidised hedging window for overseas borrowings, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The deal is the largest by an Indian lender since the State Bank of India's $750 million five-year bond sale in May 2023 and comes as SBI and Bank of Baroda line up similar overseas debt sales.

HDFC Bank priced its 5-year bond issue at 90 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, translating to a yield of 5.0670%.

After launching with guidance at 120 basis points over Treasuries, robust investor demand compressed the spread, bankers said.

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The sources could not be named as they are not authorised to speak to the media. HDFC Bank did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Earlier this month, the RBI said external commercial borrowings by banks and state-run companies would qualify for a subsidised hedging facility, helping cut the cost of managing currency risk.

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The step forms part of a wider RBI push to draw in dollar inflows and bolster the rupee.

"Considering the hedging discount, the all-in landed cost of funds for the bank should be around 7%," one of the bankers said.

Merchant bankers expect inflows of around $15 billion to $20 billion through the ECB route over the next six months.

Proceeds of the bond issue will be used to support overseas branches and subsidiaries, fund growth in offshore businesses and for general corporate purposes, bankers said, citing a term sheet.