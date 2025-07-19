HDFC Bank Q1 FY26 Results OUT: Net Profit Rises 12%; Announces Rs 5 Special Dividend & 1:1 Bonus Issue—Check Record Date

HDFC Bank, India’s biggest private sector bank by market value, announced its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26. | Image: Reuters

HDFC Bank Q1 FY26 Results: HDFC Bank, India’s biggest private sector bank by market value, announced its financial results for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, showing solid growth in profits and income.

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 18,155 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which is a 12% increase compared to Rs 16,175 crore in the same period last year.

Its net interest income, which is the income earned from loans after paying interest on deposits, rose by 5% to Rs 31,438 crore from Rs 29,837 crore a year ago.

However, the bank’s provisions and contingencies saw a big increase, rising sharply by 455% to Rs 14,441.63 crore. This is the money set aside by the bank to cover potential loan losses or other risks.

HDFC Bank Special Dividend

To reward its shareholders, HDFC Bank declared a special interim dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2025-26. Investors who hold shares as of July 25, 2025, will be eligible to receive this dividend, and it will be paid on August 11, 2025.

HDFC Bank Bonus Share Issue

In another positive move for shareholders, the bank also announced a 1:1 bonus share issue. This means that for every share held, investors will receive one additional share. The record date for this bonus share entitlement is August 27, 2025. The issue will be subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

HDFC Bank Network

The bank also continued to expand its presence across the country. As of June 30, 2025, HDFC Bank had 9,499 branches and 21,251 ATMs spread across 4,153 cities and towns in India. Of these, 51% of the branches are located in semi-urban and rural areas, as part of its effort to strengthen financial inclusion.