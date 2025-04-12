HDFC Bank Q4 Results 2025 Date and Time: India’s Largest Lender to Announce Earnings Next Week

India’s largest lender by assets, HDFC Bank, has announced the date for its financial results for the quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025. In an exchange filing on Tuesday, the bank said its Board of Directors will meet on Saturday, April 19, 2025, to consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the January-March quarter and the full fiscal year.

HDFC Q4 FY25 Dividend

Moreover, HDFC Bank will consider declaring a final dividend for the financial year 2024-25 during the upcoming board meeting.

The bank stated in its filing, "Recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year 2024-25." Notably, in the previous fiscal year, HDFC Bank had declared a cash reward of Rs 19.50 per share.



HDFC Q4 FY25 Trading Window Closure

To ensure compliance and prevent insider trading, HDFC Bank has announced the closure of its trading window. The window will remain closed from Tuesday, March 25, 2025, to Monday, April 21, 2025, encompassing designated employees and their immediate relatives.



HDFC Q4 FY25 Dividend Record Date

Alongside the dividend recommendation, the board will also address the fixation of the record date, which determines shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

Bond Issuances on the Table

In addition to results and dividend discussions, the Board will review the annual renewal of issuances of Long-Term Bonds, especially for infrastructure and affordable housing finance. It will also consider raising funds through Perpetual Debt Instruments (under Additional Tier I capital) and Tier II Capital Bonds via private placement mode over the next 12 months.



HDFC Share Price Today

On 11th April, HDFC Bank closed at Rs 1806.60, marking a gain of Rs 41.10 (+2.33%). The stock opened at Rs 1774.00 and reached a high of Rs 1818.95, with a low of Rs 1774.00.