NSE, BSE to Remain open Only For 3 days Next Week- Here's Why

Updated April 12th 2025, 10:32 IST
Indian investors and traders are gearing up for a condensed trading schedule next week as the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be operational for only three days.
This adjustment comes in light of two upcoming holidays—Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti on Monday, April 14, and Good Friday on Friday, April 18.
April 14, 2025 – Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti
Markets will remain closed on Monday, April 14, in observance of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Trading will resume on Tuesday, April 15.
Read More
Stock Market Holidays In April 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days This Month - Full List
April 18, 2025 – Good Friday
Markets will also be shut on Friday, April 18, for Good Friday. With holidays falling at both the start and end of the week, trading activity will be bookended by two non-trading days.
Impact of Holidays on Market Activity
On these public holidays, all segments of the Stock Market , including equities, derivatives, currency markets, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR), will remain closed. This closure will significantly limit trading opportunities and liquidity for investors during the week.
According to the official holiday calendar published by both BSE and NSE, these closures are part of the scheduled 14 full-day market holidays for the calendar year 2025.
Full List of Key Upcoming Market Holidays in 2025
Aside from regular weekends, notable market holidays ahead include:
June & July 2025 – No holidays (continuous trading expected)
August 15 (Friday) – Independence Day
August 27 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 (Thursday) – Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra
October 21-22 (Tuesday-Wednesday) – Diwali & Balipratipada
November 5 (Wednesday) – Prakash Gurpurab
December 25 (Thursday) – Christmas
Published April 12th 2025, 10:02 IST