NSE, BSE to Remain open Only For 3 days Next Week- Here's Why

April 14, 2025 – Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti

Markets will remain closed on Monday, April 14, in observance of Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Trading will resume on Tuesday, April 15.



April 18, 2025 – Good Friday

Markets will also be shut on Friday, April 18, for Good Friday. With holidays falling at both the start and end of the week, trading activity will be bookended by two non-trading days.



Impact of Holidays on Market Activity

On these public holidays, all segments of the Stock Market , including equities, derivatives, currency markets, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), and electronic gold receipts (EGR), will remain closed. This closure will significantly limit trading opportunities and liquidity for investors during the week.



According to the official holiday calendar published by both BSE and NSE, these closures are part of the scheduled 14 full-day market holidays for the calendar year 2025.

